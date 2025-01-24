South Korean court rejects request to extend Yoon's detention

24-01-2025 | 08:28
South Korean court rejects request to extend Yoon&#39;s detention
South Korean court rejects request to extend Yoon's detention

A South Korean court on Friday rejected a request by the prosecutors' office to extend the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Yonhap news agency said.

Reuters

