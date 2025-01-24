Trump says will sign order 'may be getting rid of' US disaster agency

24-01-2025 | 12:14
0min
Trump says will sign order 'may be getting rid of' US disaster agency

U.S. President Donald Trump said as he visited hurricane-hit North Carolina Friday that he would sign an executive order to overhaul or possibly scrap the federal agency that helps states cope with disasters.

"I'll also be signing an executive order to begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA," Trump told reporters, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

AFP

