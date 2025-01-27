DR Congo government wants to 'avoid carnage' in Goma

27-01-2025 | 07:03
DR Congo government wants to 'avoid carnage' in Goma
DR Congo government wants to 'avoid carnage' in Goma

DR Congo's government said Monday it wants to "avoid carnage" and bloodshed in the besieged city of Goma after advancing fighters from the M23 armed group and Rwandan troops entered the Congolese regional capital.

"In regards to the security situation in the city of Goma... the government continues to work to avoid carnage and the loss of human life," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a post on X.

