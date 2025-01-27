UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions

27-01-2025 | 13:29
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed concern after the United States, the world's biggest foreign aid donor, froze virtually all assistance under Donald Trump's new administration.

Guterres "notes with concern the announcement of a pause in U.S. foreign assistance," his spokesman said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities."

AFP
 

