Myanmar junta extends state of emergency to support election preparations

Myanmar's ruling military has extended a state of emergency for another six months, state media reported on Friday, a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of a coup that plunged the country into chaos after a decade of tentative democracy.



Myanmar has been locked in a civil war triggered by the military's overthrow of the elected civilian government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.



The junta plans this year to hold an election, which critics have derided as a sham to keep the generals in power through proxies.



Reuters