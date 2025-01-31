Trump says helicopter in Washington crash was flying too high

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with a regional passenger jet in Washington, D.C. was flying too high at the time of the accident, in what appeared to be a major disclosure about the investigation.



U.S. military helicopters regularly fly a route over the Potomac River near the busy Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, known as Route 4. For safety reasons, the altitude on those helicopter flights is capped at 200 feet (61 meters).



"The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???" Trump said in a Truth Social post.



The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The crash, in which 67 people died, remains under investigation by federal transportation authorities. An Army official, speaking on condition of anonymity, urged caution and patience as the investigation continues.







Reuters