US conducted airstrikes on IS targets in Somalia: Trump

World News
01-02-2025 | 12:44
US conducted airstrikes on IS targets in Somalia: Trump
0min
US conducted airstrikes on IS targets in Somalia: Trump

The United States military on Saturday conducted airstrikes on Islamic State group targets in Somalia, President Donald Trump announced.

"This morning I ordered precision Military airstrikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that "many terrorists" were killed as a result.


World News

US

Airstrikes

IS

Targets

Somalia

Trump

