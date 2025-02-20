US Middle East envoy says Trump's plan for Gaza is not about displacing Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2025 | 12:56
High views
US Middle East envoy says Trump&#39;s plan for Gaza is not about displacing Palestinians
US Middle East envoy says Trump's plan for Gaza is not about displacing Palestinians

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza does not aim to displace Palestinians. 

He added that discussions about Gaza's future are shifting toward how to create a better future for Palestinians.

Reuters
