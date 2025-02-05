News
Kremlin says Russia backs Palestinian state alongside Israel
World News
05-02-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says Russia backs Palestinian state alongside Israel
Russia believes a settlement in the Middle East is only possible on the basis of a two-state solution, the Kremlin said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like the United States to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's position that the only way to resolve the Middle East conflict was through the creation of a Palestinian state to exist side-by-side with Israel.
"This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this problem. We proceed from it, we support it and believe that this is the only possible option," he told reporters.
Peskov added that Trump's resettlement idea had been rejected by major Arab capitals.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Russia
Middle East
Kremlin
Gaza
Donald Trump
United States
Israel
UK's Lammy says Palestinians should 'live and prosper' in Gaza, West Bank
Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state
0
World News
World News
0
World News
World News
0
World News
World News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
0
World News
World News
0
World News
World News
0
World News
World News
0
World News
World News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
World News
World News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
1
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
3
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
4
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
5
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
6
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
7
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
8
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
