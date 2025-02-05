Kremlin says Russia backs Palestinian state alongside Israel

Russia believes a settlement in the Middle East is only possible on the basis of a two-state solution, the Kremlin said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like the United States to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's position that the only way to resolve the Middle East conflict was through the creation of a Palestinian state to exist side-by-side with Israel.



"This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this problem. We proceed from it, we support it and believe that this is the only possible option," he told reporters.



Peskov added that Trump's resettlement idea had been rejected by major Arab capitals.



Reuters