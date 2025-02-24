White House backs Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-02-2025 | 00:39
High views
White House backs Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners
White House backs Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners

The White House said on Sunday that it supports Israel's decision to delay releasing 600 Palestinian prisoners, citing the "barbaric treatment" of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Delaying the prisoner release is an "appropriate response" to the Palestinian militant group's treatment of the hostages, a statement from National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.

President Donald Trump is prepared to support Israel in "whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas," he added.

Reuters
