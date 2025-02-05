Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

World News
05-02-2025 | 04:47
Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state
Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia said it would not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, contradicting President Donald Trump's claim that Riyadh was not demanding a Palestinian homeland when he said the U.S. wants to take over the Gaza Strip.

In a shocking announcement, Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take over the war-ravaged enclave after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. He was speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that its stance towards the Palestinians is not negotiable.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in "a clear and explicit manner" that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances, the statement said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Donald Trump

Palestine

Gaza

Mohammed bin Salman

Benjamin Netanyahu

