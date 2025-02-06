Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement

06-02-2025 | 00:44
Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement
Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement

The Panama Canal Authority, on Wednesday, denied that it would allow U.S. government vessels to transit the interoceanic waterway for free, as the U.S. State Department announced earlier.

"The Panama Canal Authority, which is empowered to set tolls and other fees for transiting the canal, reports that it has not made any adjustments to them," the agency said in a statement.

AFP
 

World News

Panama

Canal

United States

State Department

