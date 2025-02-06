Syrians among victims in Swedish mass killing: Syrian embassy

World News
06-02-2025 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrians among victims in Swedish mass killing: Syrian embassy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrians among victims in Swedish mass killing: Syrian embassy

Syrians were among those killed in Sweden's worst mass shooting that left ten people dead at an adult education center, the Syrian embassy said.

The embassy expressed "its condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, among them Syrians," in a post on its Facebook page late on Wednesday.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Syria

Sweden

Mass Shooting

LBCI Next
France delivers first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine: Defense minister
China says it opposes Trump's Gaza takeover proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-17

At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

Syrian Embassy in Lebanon to resume consular services on Tuesday, January 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-31

Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen

LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war

LBCI
World News
06:07

French parliament adopts 2025 budget

LBCI
World News
05:09

France delivers first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine: Defense minister

LBCI
World News
04:15

China says it opposes Trump's Gaza takeover proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28

Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government 

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More