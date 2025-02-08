India's ruling Hindu nationalist BJP wins New Delhi vote: Election commission

08-02-2025 | 06:31
India&#39;s ruling Hindu nationalist BJP wins New Delhi vote: Election commission
India's ruling Hindu nationalist BJP wins New Delhi vote: Election commission

The Hindu nationalist party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated victory Saturday for control of the capital province, Delhi, after winning a majority, according to the election commission.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in government in the national parliament. Still, it has not controlled the local legislature in the capital Delhi since 1998, and the win is a symbolic and strategically important victory.

AFP

World News

India

Election

Vote

New Delhi

