India's ruling Hindu nationalist BJP wins New Delhi vote: Election commission
World News
08-02-2025 | 06:31
India's ruling Hindu nationalist BJP wins New Delhi vote: Election commission
The Hindu nationalist party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated victory Saturday for control of the capital province, Delhi, after winning a majority, according to the election commission.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in government in the national parliament. Still, it has not controlled the local legislature in the capital Delhi since 1998, and the win is a symbolic and strategically important victory.
AFP
World News
India
Election
Vote
New Delhi
Next
Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress
Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan
Previous
