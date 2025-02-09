Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he has talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine, the New York Post reported late on Saturday.



In an interview aboard Air Force One on Friday Trump said that he had "better not say," when asked how many times the two leaders have spoken.



"He (Putin) wants to see people stop dying," Trump told the New York Post.



Neither the Kremlin nor the White House immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.



Reuters