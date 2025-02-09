Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war

World News
09-02-2025 | 07:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about ending the war in Ukraine, the New York Post reported the first known direct conversation between Putin and a U.S. president since early 2022.

Trump, who has promised to end the war in Ukraine but not yet set out in public how he would do so, said last week that the war was a bloodbath and that his team had had "some excellent talks."

In an interview aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump told the New York Post that he had "better not say" when asked how many times he and Putin had spoken.
"He (Putin) wants to see people stop dying," Trump told the New York Post. The White House did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS state news agency that "many different communications are emerging."

"These communications are conducted through different channels," Peskov said when asked by TASS to comment directly on the New York Post report. "I may not know something, be unaware of something. Therefore, I can neither confirm nor deny it."

Reuters

World News

Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump

Talks

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
Baltic states switch to European power grid, ending Russia ties
Security forces gun down 31 Maoist rebels in India's Chhattisgarh state
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:24

Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports

LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for 'lasting peace'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about setting up a possible Putin-Trump meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:39

Baltic states switch to European power grid, ending Russia ties

LBCI
World News
06:10

Security forces gun down 31 Maoist rebels in India's Chhattisgarh state

LBCI
World News
05:28

Ukraine's military says it shot down 70 out of 151 drones launched by Russia overnight

LBCI
World News
04:57

Russia claims east Ukraine village near strategic town

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06

Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05

Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

President Aoun announces new government's focus on reform and cohesion

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More