Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday the European Union would present a united front to Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders imposing 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminium.



"If the United States leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will act together as the largest market in the world," Scholz said in parliament. "But I hope we are spared the misguided path of tariffs and counter-tariffs."



AFP