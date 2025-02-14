News
EU promises to respond 'firmly and immediately' to US tariffs
World News
14-02-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU promises to respond 'firmly and immediately' to US tariffs
The EU vowed Friday to respond "firmly and immediately" to trade barriers after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled tariffs that could hit both allies and competitors.
"The European Commission views President Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as a step in the wrong direction," the bloc's executive body said in a statement.
"The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade."
AFP
World News
European Union
US
Donald Trump
Tariffs
Next
Pope Francis hospitalized with bronchitis: Vatican
Russian drone 'struck' Chernobyl cover, no radiation increase: Zelensky says
Previous
