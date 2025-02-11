India to host next AI summit: French presidency

World News
11-02-2025 | 07:29
India to host next AI summit: French presidency
India to host next AI summit: French presidency

India will host the next international summit on artificial intelligence after co-hosting with France in Paris on Monday and Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier told attendees in Paris's opulent Grand Palais that India would "be happy to host the next AI summit" on its territory.

AFP

World News

India

Host

AI

Summit

