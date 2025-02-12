US President Trump says another detainee will be released Wednesday

12-02-2025 | 01:26
US President Trump says another detainee will be released Wednesday
US President Trump says another detainee will be released Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that another detainee would be freed on Wednesday, as he met at the White House with Marc Fogel, who was released after being held in Russia since 2021.

Describing the prisoner deal with Russia as "very fair, very reasonable," Trump said "somebody else is being released tomorrow" without providing details.

World News

United States

Donald Trump

White House

Marc Fogel

Russia

