Armenia's parliament votes in first reading to launch EU accession bid
World News
12-02-2025 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Armenia's parliament votes in first reading to launch EU accession bid
Armenia's parliament on Wednesday approved the first reading of a bill launching the country's bid to join the European Union as the ex-Soviet state moves away from its historical ally Russia.
"Expressing the will of the people of Armenia, having set the task to make Armenia a safe, secure, developed country, Armenia announces the start of the EU accession process," the bill read. It was approved by 63 votes for, while seven deputies voted against.
AFP
World News
Armenia
Parliament
European Union
Russia
