Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'wants to make peace'

World News
12-02-2025 | 13:24
High views
Trump says Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskyy &#39;wants to make peace&#39;
Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'wants to make peace'

Donald Trump said Wednesday that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted "peace" after the U.S. president spoke to Russia's Vladimir Putin about talks to end the Ukraine war.

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. Like President Putin, he wants to make PEACE," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that Zelensky would meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich on Friday.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Ukraine

Russia

War

Peace

