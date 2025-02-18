Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants

18-02-2025 | 01:53
Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants
Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants

Turkish police detained 282 suspected members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, militant group in raids over the last five days, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

The raids came as Turkey continues to remove elected pro-Kurdish mayors from their posts over militant ties in a crackdown coinciding with hopes for an end to a 40-year conflict between the PKK and authorities.

Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan is expected to make a statement on such efforts, four months after an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan urged him to call on the militants to lay down their arms.

Reuters

