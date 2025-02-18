China says hopes 'all parties' can take part in Ukraine talks

China said on Tuesday it hoped "all parties and stakeholders can participate" in talks over the war in Ukraine, ahead of a meeting in Saudi Arabia between top U.S. and Russian diplomats.



Asked about the discussions, which do not include Ukraine, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China was "happy to see all efforts towards peace," adding: "At the same time, we hope that all parties and stakeholders can participate in the peace talks in due course."



AFP