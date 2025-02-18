On Tuesday, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund described U.S. President Donald Trump as a problem solver ahead of U.S.-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia in what are expected to be the most significant discussions between the two former Cold War foes on ending Moscow's war in Ukraine.



The conversation could pave the way for a summit between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.



"We see that President Trump and his team are a team of problem solvers, people who have already addressed several big challenges very swiftly, efficiently, and successfully," Kirill Dmitriev told reporters in Riyadh.



Reuters