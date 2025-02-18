Kremlin says Ukraine settlement 'impossible' without addressing wider security issues

18-02-2025
Kremlin says Ukraine settlement &#39;impossible&#39; without addressing wider security issues
Kremlin says Ukraine settlement 'impossible' without addressing wider security issues

A lasting settlement in Ukraine is "impossible" without addressing the wider issue of European security, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"A lasting and long-term viable resolution is impossible without a comprehensive consideration of security issues on the continent," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as U.S. and Russian top officials met in Riyadh for the first high-level talks since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive.

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Ukraine

Settlement

Security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

