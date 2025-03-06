Russia ships diesel to Syria on tanker under US sanctions, data shows: Reuters

Russia shipped a diesel cargo to Syria onboard a tanker under U.S. sanctions, the first known such direct supply to the Middle Eastern country in more than a decade, LSEG data showed.



The final destination of the cargo is unclear. Russia has two main military installations in Syria: an air base in Hmeimim and a naval base in Tartus, integral to Russia's military reach in the Middle East and Africa.



Russia's control over the bases is under threat following the sudden fall of Bashar al-Assad last year. Moscow has said it wanted to keep its hold over them.



According to LSEG data, the Barbados-flagged vessel Prosperity (previously known as Gabon-flagged NS Pride) was loaded with about 37,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulphur diesel at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on February 8.



The tanker, managed by the Dubai-based Fornax Ship Management, is anchored near the Syrian port of Banias, LSEG shipping data shows. Fornax itself is also under the U.S. sanctions. The company was not immediately available for comment.







Reuters



