Europe says it is committed to Ukraine ahead of Russia-US talks

World News
18-02-2025 | 00:11
High views
2min
Europe will invest more in security and lead on providing guarantees to Kyiv, but cooperation with Washington to secure peace remains crucial, European leaders said after an emergency meeting held ahead of U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron pulled together an urgent meeting after U.S. President Donald Trump arranged between envoys from Washington and Moscow in Saudi Arabia and excluded European allies and Ukraine from them.

"Europe is ready and willing to step up," NATO boss Mark Rutte said on X after the meeting. "To lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest a lot more in our security."

Officials said that working together with Washington on safeguarding any agreement to end the war in Ukraine remains key.

"Everyone feels the great sense of urgency," Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X. "At this crucial time for the security of Europe, we must continue to stand behind Ukraine."

Reuters

