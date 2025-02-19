Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict

19-02-2025 | 09:41
Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict
Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that his country needed to build trust with the United States in order to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

"It is impossible to solve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, without increasing the level of trust between Russia and the United States," Putin said in a televised meeting with journalists in Saint Petersburg.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

United States

Ukraine

Conflict

