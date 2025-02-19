News
Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict
World News
19-02-2025 | 09:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that his country needed to build trust with the United States in order to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
"It is impossible to solve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, without increasing the level of trust between Russia and the United States," Putin said in a televised meeting with journalists in Saint Petersburg.
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
United States
Ukraine
Conflict
