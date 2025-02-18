Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Atacama, Chile: EMSC

18-02-2025 | 12:45
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Atacama, Chile: EMSC

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Atacama, Chile on Tuesday the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's depth was 29 kilometres (18.02 miles)below the earth's surface, EMSC said.



Reuters

