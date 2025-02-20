Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday

20-02-2025 | 05:51
Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday
Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will visit Kyiv on Monday to "reaffirm Spain's support for Ukrainian democracy and president" Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sanchez's announcement on Thursday came as Zelensky was receiving Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine amid tensions after the U.S. president branded the Ukrainian leader a "dictator."


AFP
 

