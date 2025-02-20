France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

20-02-2025 | 05:46
LBCI
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

France returned on Thursday its sole military base in the Ivory Coast to authorities, marking an end to decades of French presence at the site.

Ministers from France and Ivory Coast signed a document to confirm the return, shortly after the Ivorian flag was raised in the base's parade ground.


AFP
 

World News

France

Military

Base

Ivory Coast

