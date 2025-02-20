Mexico won't accept 'invasion' in fight against cartels, President says

20-02-2025 | 10:04
Mexico won't accept 'invasion' in fight against cartels, President says
Mexico won't accept 'invasion' in fight against cartels, President says

Mexico will never tolerate an "invasion" of its national sovereignty by the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum warned Thursday after Washington designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.

"This cannot be an opportunity for the U.S. to invade our sovereignty," she said. "With Mexico it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion."

AFP

