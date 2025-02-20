News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mexico won't accept 'invasion' in fight against cartels, President says
World News
20-02-2025 | 10:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mexico won't accept 'invasion' in fight against cartels, President says
Mexico will never tolerate an "invasion" of its national sovereignty by the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum warned Thursday after Washington designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.
"This cannot be an opportunity for the U.S. to invade our sovereignty," she said. "With Mexico it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion."
AFP
World News
Mexico
Fight
Cartels
Invasion
Next
Trump says trade deal with China is 'possible'
US freezes funds to Palestinian Authority security forces: Washington Post reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-17
Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't recognize deals made without Kyiv
World News
2025-02-17
Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't recognize deals made without Kyiv
0
World News
2025-01-09
Italy PM says US won't forcefully take Greenland
World News
2025-01-09
Italy PM says US won't forcefully take Greenland
0
World News
2025-02-10
'We won the first round,' says Ecuador's President on election
World News
2025-02-10
'We won the first round,' says Ecuador's President on election
0
World News
2025-02-15
Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election
World News
2025-02-15
Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:21
Oil loading resumes at Russian port after storm-related halt: Reuters
World News
12:21
Oil loading resumes at Russian port after storm-related halt: Reuters
0
World News
10:17
Zelensky meets US' Kellogg in Kyiv, joint news conference canceled
World News
10:17
Zelensky meets US' Kellogg in Kyiv, joint news conference canceled
0
Middle East News
10:14
Putin holds phone call with Saudi Crown Prince
Middle East News
10:14
Putin holds phone call with Saudi Crown Prince
0
World News
10:09
Swiss recognize 'crime against humanity' over itinerant groups' treatment
World News
10:09
Swiss recognize 'crime against humanity' over itinerant groups' treatment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-12
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-12
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
0
World News
2025-01-29
Waves of Ukrainian drones hit Russian power, oil facilities
World News
2025-01-29
Waves of Ukrainian drones hit Russian power, oil facilities
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's information minister condemns attack on LBCI's crew
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's information minister condemns attack on LBCI's crew
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
2
Lebanon News
04:22
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
Lebanon News
04:22
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
3
Middle East News
01:44
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Middle East News
01:44
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:34
Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:34
Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP
5
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
13:56
Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq
Lebanon News
13:56
Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq
7
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
8
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More