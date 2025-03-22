Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican

World News
22-03-2025 | 13:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican

Pope Francis is to leave hospital on Sunday and return to his residence in the Vatican, where he is to spend "at least two months" recovering, one of his doctors announced.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14, when he was admitted with breathing problems, and he subsequently battled pneumonia in both lungs.

The Vatican said the pope on Sunday intends to wave and offer a blessing.

AFP
 

World News

Pope Francis

Hospital

Vatican

LBCI Next
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican

LBCI
World News
2025-02-22

Pope Francis will not lead Sunday prayers for a second week, Vatican says

LBCI
World News
2025-03-16

Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis in hospital

LBCI
World News
2025-03-15

Pope Francis 'stable,' still needs in-hospital therapy: Vatican

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:00

Istanbul mayor Imamoglu denies terrorism charges, court document shows — Reuters

LBCI
World News
10:19

Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:29

UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access

LBCI
World News
01:22

Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River

LBCI
Middle East News
11:38

Egypt stresses support for Lebanon, calls for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike on Tyre city

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Lebanese defense minister rejects return to pre-ceasefire conditions, urges action against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Hezbollah tells President Aoun and PM Salam it is not involved in recent South Lebanon escalation: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

President Aoun condemns escalating violence in southern Lebanon, urges immediate action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More