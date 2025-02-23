Trudeau, Trump discuss war in Ukraine, fentanyl trade

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday, discussing the war in Ukraine and efforts to combat the illegal fentanyl trade, Trudeau's office said in a statement.



The call came as leaders from the Group of Seven major industrialized nations plan to hold a call on Monday with the secretary general of NATO, European Union chiefs, and the leaders of Romania and Poland to discuss the Ukraine war.



The White House said both Trump and Trudeau expressed a desire to see an end to the three-year-old war.



"The leaders said they both looked forward to Monday's call," the White House said.



Reuters