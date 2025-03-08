News
Pope Francis doing physiotherapy in hospital after 'quiet night'
World News
08-03-2025 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Francis doing physiotherapy in hospital after 'quiet night'
Pope Francis was doing physiotherapy Saturday after passing a quiet night, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old head of the global Catholic Church battles pneumonia.
Francis "is going on with treatment and physiotherapy this morning," the Vatican said, having earlier issued a briefing that simply said his night had been "calm."
The pontiff, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has been in a special papal suite at Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14.
The Argentine has suffered several respiratory crises since his admission, most recently on Monday, but for several days now the Vatican has described his condition as "stable."
He is still in a "complex clinical condition," so "the prognosis remains guarded," it said Friday.
On Thursday, Francis released an audio message -- the first time the world had heard his voice since he went into hospital -- in which he thanked those praying for his recovery.
The pontiff sounded weak and breathless despite marking three weeks of treatment at the Gemelli.
"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square. I accompany you from here," said Francis, taking labored breaths every couple of words.
AFP
World News
Pope Francis
Vatican
Pneumonia
Hospital
