Russia-US diplomats to meet this week: Deputy minister

Russian and U.S. diplomats will hold a meeting this week following the landmark talks between their foreign ministers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Sunday, according to TASS news agency.



"We are open to contacts with the United States, in particular on the topics which upset our bilateral relations," Ryabkov was quoted as saying. "We expect real progress during the meeting to be held at the end of this week."



He added that the meeting would be between "department heads" of the Russian foreign ministry and U.S. State Department. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Riyadh on February 18 to discuss the Ukraine war and a possible normalization in relations.





AFP