Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks go on trial in Germany

Four Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe went on trial in Berlin on Tuesday, in what prosecutors described as the first court case against militants of the Islamist group in Germany.



The Hamas members were detained in late 2023 on suspicion of planning attacks, German prosecutors said at the time.



"For the first time in Germany, suspects are facing charges of having participated as members of the foreign terrorist organization Hamas," prosecutor Jochen Weingarten told Reuters.



He added the defendants were accused of seeking to locate a secret weapons depot in Poland for possible attacks, while receiving orders from the deputy commander of the Qassam Brigades in Lebanon.



According to previous statements by prosecutors, the defendants are also accused of operating other weapons caches in Europe.





Reuters