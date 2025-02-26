Pope Francis shows further 'slight improvement': Vatican

World News
26-02-2025 | 12:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis shows further &#39;slight improvement&#39;: Vatican
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Francis shows further 'slight improvement': Vatican

Pope Francis showed further improvement on Wednesday, the Vatican said, although it cautioned that "the prognosis remains reserved" for the 88-year-old fighting pneumonia.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father in the last 24 hours have shown a further, slight improvement," said the Vatican in a statement, adding that a CT scan of his chest showed "normal progression of the pulmonary inflammatory condition."

AFP

World News

Pope Francis

Vatican

Treatment

Pneumonia

LBCI Next
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios
Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Pope Francis' blood tests show 'slight improvement': Vatican

LBCI
World News
2025-02-22

Pope Francis' condition remains 'critical': Vatican

LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Pope Francis had 'tranquil' night in hospital, Vatican says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-20

Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:23

EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump

LBCI
World News
15:07

Trump orders termination of oil deal with Venezuela

LBCI
World News
14:14

Zelensky insists on 'security guarantees' ahead of Washington visit

LBCI
World News
14:09

Trump says decision on a Gaza ceasefire should be up to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Lebanese president to visit Saudi Arabia, expected to attend Arab Summit in Egypt

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

US CENTCOM chief visits Israel for talks on 'regional strategic situation': Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More