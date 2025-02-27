News
Putin says Russia-US contacts give 'hope'
World News
27-02-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin says Russia-US contacts give 'hope'
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that initial Russia-U.S. talks "give some hope" of resolving "problems" like the Ukraine conflict.
"The first contacts with the new U.S. administration give some hope. There is a mutual desire to work on restoring relations," Putin said at a meeting of the FSB security agency.
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
United States
Contacts
Next
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
Previous
