Ocalan calls for PKK to drop weapons, be dissolved

World News
27-02-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ocalan calls for PKK to drop weapons, be dissolved
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ocalan calls for PKK to drop weapons, be dissolved

Jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan on Thursday called for his Kurdish militant group to lay down its weapons and dissolve itself in a landmark declaration read out in Istanbul.

"All armed groups must lay down their arms, and PKK must dissolve itself," he said in a declaration read out by a delegation of lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish DEM party who visited him in prison earlier in the day.

AFP

World News

Ocalan

PKK

Weapons

Statement

LBCI Next
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan's statement concerns PKK, not us

LBCI
World News
2025-02-15

China calls for all stakeholders in Ukraine war to be in peace process

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately respected'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-03

Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
World News
11:23

G20 finance meeting ends without consensus or communique

LBCI
World News
10:13

Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

LBCI
World News
09:29

Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs to start in March, China to face added 10%

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: No blocking third in government, ministerial statement must be clear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More