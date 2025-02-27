EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine

World News
27-02-2025 | 14:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine

The EU's top diplomat said Thursday that NATO offered the best security guarantee for Ukraine, accusing President Donald Trump of falling for a Russian narrative by closing the door.

In an interview with AFP in Washington, Kaja Kallas also warned that the Europeans would not be able to assist in an eventual deal on Ukraine unless they are brought on board by Trump, who has sought to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AFP

World News

European Union

Kaja Kallas

NATO

Donald Trump

Ukraine

Russia

LBCI Next
Israel's president says bodies of four Israeli hostages identified
Pope Francis slept well and is resting, Vatican says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

EU top diplomat going to Washington on Tuesday for talks

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

EU top diplomat says hopes for new German government 'as fast as possible'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

EU top diplomat expects deal on easing Syria sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:57

Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'

LBCI
World News
15:51

Trump says US, Britain to have 'very good' trade deal

LBCI
World News
15:46

Trump says Ukraine truce 'soon or it won't be at all'

LBCI
World News
15:39

White House welcomes Ocalan's call for PKK to lay down arms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

India PM Modi offers 'deepest condolences' to relatives of Hindu festival stampede dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
World News
13:17

Trump says Ukraine ceasefire needed before deciding on peacekeepers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More