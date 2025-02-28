Saudi Arabia rejects Sudan paramilitaries' move to form rival government

Saudi Arabia, which previously mediated talks in a bid to end Sudan's war, on Friday condemned a decision by Sudanese paramilitaries to form a rival government, official media said.



Riyadh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "expressed the rejection by the kingdom of any step or illegal measure taken outside the framework of official institutions of the Republic of Sudan, susceptible to affecting its unity and not reflecting the will of its people, including the call to form a parallel government," it said, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allies fighting Sudan's regular army for almost two years, agreed to form such a body.





AFP