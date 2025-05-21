Israeli army says fired 'warning shots' after diplomats 'deviated' from West Bank route

Israel's military said troops fired "warning shots" on Wednesday after diplomats deviated an approved route during a visit to the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.



"The delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorized to be," and "soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots", a military statement said after the Palestinian Authority condemned "live fire" by Israeli forces.



The Israeli statement said no injuries were reported, adding that the army "regrets the inconvenience caused."





AFP