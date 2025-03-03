UN rights chief concerned by 'fundamental shift' in US direction

The U.N. rights chief on Monday expressed serious concern over the United States' "fundamental shift" in direction "both domestically and internationally".



"Policies intended to protect people from discrimination are now labelled as discriminatory... Divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarize," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council, implicitly decrying the shift seen since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to power in January, without mentioning him by name.



AFP