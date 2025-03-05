News
Germany stops new aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict
World News
05-03-2025 | 02:59
Germany stops new aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict
Germany said on Tuesday it had halted new development aid to Rwanda and was reviewing its existing commitments in response to the African nation's role in the conflict in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.
The German development ministry said Berlin had informed Rwanda in advance of the move and urged it to withdraw support for the M23 rebel group, which has advanced in eastern Congo.
Congo, U.N. experts, and Western powers accuse Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda denies this and says it is defending itself against ethnic Hutu-led militias bent on slaughtering Tutsis in Congo and threatening Rwanda.
Reuters
