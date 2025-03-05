News
US sanctions Houthi leadership after reimposing terrorist designation
World News
05-03-2025 | 10:38
The United States on Wednesday sanctioned seven Houthi leaders and an individual who sent Yemeni civilians to fight for Russia in Ukraine, a day after reimposing a terrorist designation against the Yemeni militant group.
"These individuals have smuggled military-grade items and weapon systems into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and also negotiated Houthi weapons procurements from Russia," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
AFP
