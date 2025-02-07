Pope Francis sends message to Lebanese president, calls for peace and unity

The Papal Nuncio to Lebanon, Cardinal Paolo Borgia, delivered a message from Pope Francis to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



"I express my spiritual closeness to the dear Lebanese people and ask God to preserve Lebanon as a treasure of civilization and spiritual life so that it may always be a message of peace and harmony in diversity," the pope wrote.



He added, "I pray that Lebanon remains a witness to the values of dialogue, reconciliation, and fraternal solidarity, and I entrust the Lebanese people to the intercession of Our Lady, the Virgin Mary."



In response, President Aoun told the papal envoy, "I know that Lebanon is always in Pope Francis' heart and prayers, and I look forward to meeting His Holiness soon."