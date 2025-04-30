Hundreds of North Korean troops killed while fighting Ukraine, Seoul says

30-04-2025 | 00:17
Hundreds of North Korean troops killed while fighting Ukraine, Seoul says
Hundreds of North Korean troops killed while fighting Ukraine, Seoul says

About 600 North Korean troops have been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine out of a total deployment of 15,000, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing the country's intelligence agency.

North Korea has suffered some 4,700 casualties so far, including injuries and deaths, though its troops have shown signs of improved combat capabilities over about six months by using modern weapons like drones, the lawmakers said.

