Zelensky urges 'no pause in pressure on Russia'

World News
06-03-2025 | 03:14
High views
Zelensky urges 'no pause in pressure on Russia'
Zelensky urges 'no pause in pressure on Russia'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said foreign aid workers were at a hotel struck by a Russian missile overnight but were unharmed and urged "no pause" in pressure on Russia to halt the war.

"Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organization –- citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom -– had checked into the hotel. They survived," Zelensky said in a post on social media, adding: "There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life."


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Ukraine

Pressure

Russia

