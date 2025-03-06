Zelensky urges 'no pause in pressure on Russia'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said foreign aid workers were at a hotel struck by a Russian missile overnight but were unharmed and urged "no pause" in pressure on Russia to halt the war.



"Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organization –- citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom -– had checked into the hotel. They survived," Zelensky said in a post on social media, adding: "There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life."





AFP